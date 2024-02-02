We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
TESCO FINEST ITALIAN SMOKED SCAMORZA MOZZARELLA 180g

TESCO FINEST ITALIAN SMOKED SCAMORZA MOZZARELLA 180g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£13.89/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
373kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

high

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 299kcal

Smoked Scamorza full fat soft cheese.
Smoked Scamorza is a full fat soft cheese made in Italy using pasteurised Cow’s Milk, Smoked over beech wood chips to develop the products smoky aroma and flavour.Made in the Puglia Region Smoked Mozzarella Sweet & Smoky * A versatile, uniquely shaped cheese with a firm texture, ideal on top of bruschetta
Pack size: 180G

Allergy Information

Contains milk.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

View all Specialty & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here