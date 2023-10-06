Activia Fibre Muesli Yogurt 4X115g

Yogurt with Muesli Enjoy a flavour-filled fibre* start to your day with our new Activia Fibre Muesli yoghurt: Delicious new range with added fibre Great for breakfast Irresistibly creamy and made with crunchy walnuts and wholegrain oats Contributes to your daily recommended fibre intake* Deliciously good for your gut health** Source of calcium* Wake up and to a delicious combination of hearty cereals, crunchy nuts and raisins, all blended with our smooth and velvety yoghurt - a seriously tasty way to start your day. With added fibre to contribute to your daily recommended intake, Activia Fibre yoghurts are also a source of calcium and deliciously good for your gut health**. For allergens in our product, please always refer to ingredient list and allergen declaration on pack. * In line with UK & Irish dietary guidelines. One pot is a source of fibre. **Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. Explore the full range of yoghurts from Activia, spoonfuls of choice for a tasty addition to your day. From our satisfying breakfast pots, Fibre yoghurts as well as our 0% Fat, No added sugar range, to the tantalising flavours in our Fusion Fruit layers. Which one will you choose?

Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. To find out more about your gut and our delicious yogurts, find us on our websites below: www.danoneactivia.co.uk www.activia.ie

When it comes to your wellbeing, we believe that a happy gut** makes for a happy you. We’ve been perfecting our delicious yoghurts for over 30 years. We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures, helping to create an irresistibly smooth yoghurt experience. Here at Activia, we’re working towards a more sustainable future and aim to have a positive impact on the community around us. As part of that, all our pots are now widely recyclable***, as we continue our work to improve our environmental footprint. As part of the B Corp movement, Activia is committed to using our business as a force for good. After all, the future depends on what we do today. ***In line with OPRL guidelines, excluding lid and label.

Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 460G

Contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Source of fibre

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Muesli (3.5%) (Raisins, Wheat, Oat, Hazelnut, Almond, Walnut), Dietary Fibre (Oligofructose) (29%), Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis))

Allergy Information

May contain other types of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮