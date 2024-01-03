We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Unearthed Salami Ventricina & Scamorza Platter 110g

Unearthed Salami Ventricina & Scamorza Platter 110g

£4.00

£3.64/100g

Slices of spicy dry cured pork sausage and scamorza cheese
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 110G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Discover a World of Flavour

Ingredients

Scamorza Cheese (50%) (Milk, Salt, Smoke Flavouring), Made with 130g of Pork per 100g of Ventricina Salami

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1437 kJ
(kJ/kcal)346 kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates19g
Carbohydrates0.6g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein23g
Salt1.2g

