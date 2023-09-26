We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes with a Garlic and Parsley Butter 450g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
773kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

low

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 102kcal

Partly sliced potatoes in a herby marinade with a garlic and parsley butter.
Partially sliced hasselback potatoes, part cooked and coated in a Garlic and herb marinade, finished with a Garlic and Parsley Butter.Hasselback potatoes tumbled in oregano and basil with a garlic and herb butter
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Sal Fat, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Garlic Extract, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

450g

