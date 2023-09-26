Tesco Finest Hasselback Potatoes with a Garlic and Parsley Butter 450g

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40-45 mins. Remove all packaging. For best results, oven cook. Place potatoes and butter pellets onto a baking tray. Check to make sure the potatoes are facing cut side up. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Turn during cooking for an even finish. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40-45 mins. Remove all packaging. For best results, oven cook. Place potatoes and butter pellets onto a baking tray. Check to make sure the potatoes are facing cut side up. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Turn during cooking for an even finish. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.

Partially sliced hasselback potatoes, part cooked and coated in a Garlic and herb marinade, finished with a Garlic and Parsley Butter.

Partially sliced hasselback potatoes, part cooked and coated in a Garlic and herb marinade, finished with a Garlic and Parsley Butter. Hasselback potatoes tumbled in oregano and basil with a garlic and herb butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023