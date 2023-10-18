Good Boy Chicken Sticks Dog Treat 15G

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs.

This super tasty Chicken Stick is the perfect training treat or reward for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Gently oven baked for a soft chewy texture, this super tasty stick can be used to entice even the naughtiest of doggos to behave!

Over 90% real chicken A perfect reward or training treat Easy to break into small pieces Made with over 90% chicken breast meat -no other meats added Smaller portions, giving you the perfect bite size reward or training treat Made with natural ingredients No added sugar and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 15G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (90.1%), Vegetable Glycerin, Pea Protein, Tapioca Starch, Pea Fibre

Net Contents

15g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your dog's daily calorie intake. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This product contains ingredients from natural sources and may change in colour over time.

