Dettol Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes Mediterranean Vibe 70s

Dettol Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes Mediterranean Vibe 70s

£3.00

£4.29/100sht

DETTOL M/PURPOSE LARGE WIPES MEDITRN 70'S www.cleanright.euProven to biodegrade in active landfill conditions. Proven blodegradable in industrial compost conditions according to European Standard EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices.www.sustainable-cleaning.com
Kills covid-19 virus**Covid- 19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2Kills 99. 9% of bacteria**** Proven to kill bacteria: E. Coli10x More cleaning power††10x more cleaning power vs. water on soap scum and birnt on foodMediterranean vibe****** Grapefruit, apple and blossom fragrance- Trap & Lift technology traps and lifts dirt leaving surfaces clean
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies
Biodegradable Wipes
Pack size: 70SHT

Ingredients

Biodegradable Wipes, Fragrance, Alcohol Alkyl Polyglycoside (C9-C11) Propylene Glycol Butyl Ether Ethanolamine, Water Antifoam Emulsion, Per 100g product contains 0.404g Benzalkonium Chloride, contains <5% non-ionic surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum.

Net Contents

70 x Large wipes

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for:Kitchen surfacesSinks, Taps & TilesToilet seatsBaths and shower screensHow to use:1. Pull back the reseadable cover, pull out wipe.2. Reseal after each usaga & store cover facing down to avoid drying out.3. Wipe surface for a hygienic clean and then dispose of wipe in your normal home bin.For disinfection, one wipe should be used to wet an area of 44cm x 44cm. Allow the surface to rensein wet for at least 5 minutes.Test on an inconspicuous area before using to ensure no damage is caused to the surface. For surfaces that come in contact with food: Use only on hard non-porous surfaces and rinse thoroughly with water. For use on toys: Use only on hard non-porous surfaces.

