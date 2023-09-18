GetPro Chocolate Long Life High Protein Drink 330ml

Chocolate Flavour UHT Milk Drink with Added Milk Protein and Sweetener Contains 25g of protein per serving With a rich chocolate flavour for full on taste Supports muscle maintenance and growth*** 0% fat 0% added sugars** High in Calcium Lactose free Ambient or chilled With 25g of protein, and with a deliciously rich chocolate flavour, GetPro smooth high protein drink is a great way to support your active lifestyle. Protein-packed, GetPro high protein drink supports muscle maintenance and growth***, after your workout ends. Whether you’re heading for a run, to the gym, or a yoga class, our chocolate flavour protein drink is perfect for on the go, as it can be ambient or chilled. it provides the kind of high protein, post-workout snack you’re looking for. And with 0% fat and no added sugars**, the only limits you’ll be pushing are the ones to reach your personal best. **Contains naturally occurring sugars ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Explore the full GetPro range For more high protein full on flavour, why not explore the full GetPro range? From protein yoghurt and protein mousse, to protein shakes, delicious velvety puddings and drinks, there’s something for everyone, as well as a variety of delicious flavours to choose from. A great-tasting way to get more from your workout.

Past My Date? Look, Smell, Taste Don't Waste Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

GETPRO’S RANGE OF HIGH TASTE, HIGH PROTEIN POST-WORKOUT SNACKS HAS BEEN DESIGNED WITH SCIENTISTS TOHELP YOU GET MORE FROM YOUR EXERCISE, AFTER EACH SESSION ENDS***. BECAUSE WHATEVER YOUR SPORT, NO MATTER YOUR LEVEL, OPTIMISING YOUR NUTRITION AT THE RIGHT TIME WILL SUPPORT THE MAINTENANCE AND GROWTH OF MUSCLE MASS***. FROM SMOOTH AND DELICIOUS DRINKS, SHAKES AND YOGHURTS, TO TASTY MOUSSES AND PUDDINGS, WE’VE CREATED A FORMAT AND FLAVOUR TO SUIT YOU, GREAT FOR AT HOME AND ON THE GO. SO, YOU TREAT YOURSELF AFTER EACH WORKOUT WITH A REWARD THAT IS MORE THAN JUST A REWARD. NEW GETPRO. FULL ON PROTEIN. FULL ON TASTE. ***GetPRO contains protein which contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Tetra Pak® Tetra Prisma® Aseptic

For full on protein and full on taste, try GetPro chocolate flavour long life high protein drink 330ml

Pack size: 330ML

Contains protein with contributes to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass

0% Added Sugars 0% Fat

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (89%), Milk Protein (5.3%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.3%), Thickeners (Cellulose Gum, Gellan Gum), Stabilisers (Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates), Flavourings, Salt, Lactase Enzyme, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Additives