Tesco Finest Free From 2 Sticky Toffee Muffins

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once opened, best within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Rapeseed Oil, Sticky Toffee Sauce (7%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk , Sugar), Sugar, Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Salted Butter ( Milk ), Glucose Syrup, Water, Muscovado Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salted Caramel Fudge Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk , Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Stabilisers (Amidated Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Salt, Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Nibbed Sugar, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Whole Milk , Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Water, Date Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

2 Gluten Free Sticky Toffee Muffins made with salted caramel fudge pieces, filled with a sticky toffee sauce, topped with sugar nibs. Rich & Indulgent Made with salted caramel fudge pieces, filled with a sticky toffee sauce, topped with sugar nibs.

