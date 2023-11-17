We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From 2 Sticky Toffee Muffins

£2.75

£1.38/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin
Energy
1446kJ
345kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
15.5g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.8g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1702kJ / 406kcal

2 Gluten free muffins with sticky toffee sauce, salted caramel fudge pieces and topped with sugar nibs.
2 Gluten Free Sticky Toffee Muffins made with salted caramel fudge pieces, filled with a sticky toffee sauce, topped with sugar nibs.Rich & Indulgent Made with salted caramel fudge pieces, filled with a sticky toffee sauce, topped with sugar nibs.

Ingredients

Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sticky Toffee Sauce (7%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Salted Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Muscovado Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Salted Caramel Fudge Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Fondant (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Stabilisers (Amidated Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Salt, Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Nibbed Sugar, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Water, Date Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

