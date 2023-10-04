DOVE TIME TO NOURISH BODY WASH COLLECTION

Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring and natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gift for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself: Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Dove Time to Nourish Body Wash Collection Gift Set features two Dove products and a luxury body puff to turn her showering routine into a relaxing ritual. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml acts as a moisturiser to transform even the driest skin after just one shower, leaving her with softer, smoother skin. Its moisturising formula is infused with 3 Unique Skin Conditioners – a unique blend of prebiotics that do not strip moisture from the skin but instead replenish it from within. Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml contains 100% gentle cleansers and minerals that work to gently cleanse, nourish and exfoliate the skin. Each body wash in this gift set features Dove Triple Moisture Serum to deliver deep hydration to the skin so it feels soft, smooth and cared for. Packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box, this set contains the perfect gifts for her on any occasion. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove.

Treat your loved one to the Dove Time to Nourish Body Wash Collection Gift Set which includes a luxury shower puff and two gifts for her Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 225 ml is a micro-biome gentle cleanser with three unique skin conditioners for softer, smoother skin Dove Gentle Scrub Body Wash 225 ml with exfoliating minerals works to gently exfoliate skin in just one shower Each body wash in this gift set features Dove Triple Moisture Serum to deliver deep hydration to the skin This gift set for her features a luxury shower puff that will take her showering routine to a new level of relaxation Dove gift sets are beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box

Ingredients

DOVE BODY WASH DEEPLY NOURISHING 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Caprylic Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxystearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. DOVE BODY WASH GENTLE SCRUB 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Caprylic Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxystearic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 74160

Produce of

Net Contents

