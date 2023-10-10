Tesco Finest Cooked Crevettes 200g

Cooked whole shell-on king prawn (Litopenaeus vannamei) crevettes, defrosted.

Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Farmed in the warm waters of Honduras and cooked whole for extra flavour and a succulent texture. Responsibly sourced Subtly sweet

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Made using prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Preparation and Usage