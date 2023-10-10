We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Cooked Crevettes 200g

Tesco Finest Cooked Crevettes 200g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£2.75/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (55g)
Energy
246kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 447kJ / 105kcal

Cooked whole shell-on king prawn (Litopenaeus vannamei) crevettes, defrosted.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.Farmed in the warm waters of Honduras and cooked whole for extra flavour and a succulent texture. Responsibly sourced Subtly sweet
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove shell before consuming.

To deshell, hold the base of the head, twist and remove. Peel away the shell along the legs of the prawn.

View all Prawns & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here