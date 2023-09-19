We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese Leek and Bacon Chicken Breasts 390g

Tesco Cheese Leek and Bacon Chicken Breasts 390g

£4.00

£10.26/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1116kJ
267kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665kJ / 159kcal

Skinless chicken breast fillets topped with leek, oak smoked bacon lardons and grated mild Cheddar cheese, with a blended cheese sauce sachet with medium Cheddar cheese.
READY TO COOK With oak smoked lardons and a rich, creamy cheese sauce
Pack size: 390G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Cheddar Cheese Sauce Sachet (20%) [Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Flavouring (Milk), Salt], Leek (4.5%), Oak Smoked Bacon Lardons (4%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Mild Cheddar Cheese [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken and British pork. See front of pack for specific chicken origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

390g e

