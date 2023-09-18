itsu brilliant broth miso ramen 500ml

Red miso, mirin & soy sauce broth Visit itsu.com/recipes for more inspiration

'Ramen style' with chicken & an egg 'Soba style' with mushrooms pair with itsu gyoza Enjoy 100s of 'bowl meals' heat & pour for ramen & more... 'Pho style' with beef or chicken Pour over rice for a filling soup Pour over a stir-fry How brilliant? At the heart of miso ramen brilliant'broth are ingredients like mirin, soy and red miso paste. They guarantee a rich, authentic taste. Brilliant'broth was inspired by the legendary noodle soup we served in our award-winning Chelsea restaurant, back in 1997. For years we struggled to re-create its intense flavour outside our own little kitchen. We were determined to make it for you to enjoy at home, so we persevered We created 3 flavours: chicken ramen, classic ramen & miso ramen [with tonkotsu on the way]. Simply heat & pour to make 100s of restaurant quality 'bowl meals' in minutes.

Low in sugar Low in saturated fat Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Low in sugar Low in saturated fat

Ingredients

Water, Red Miso Paste (4%) (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Mirin Rice Wine (Fermented Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Yeast Extract, Salt, Maltodextrin, Tamarind Paste, Mushroom Concentrate, Sugar, Lime Leaves, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains 2 servings

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage