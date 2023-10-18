We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr PAW PAW Tinted Peach Pink Balm 10ml

Dr PAW PAW Tinted Peach Pink Balm 10ml

£4.25

£42.50/100ml

Vegan

DR PAW PAW TINTED PEACH PINK BALM 10ML
Dr. Pawpaw Tinted Peach Pink Balm the ultimate miracle balm, providing moisture to lips, skin and hair. This fragrance free multipurpose balm contains natural, hydrating and calming properties that work to smooth, soothe and provide relief.
Multipurpose Soothing Balm Using Papaya FruitA Hydrating, Nourishing Peach Pink Tinted Balm for Lips & CheeksLoved by Celebs & Make-Up ArtistsWinner of Over 20 + Awards GloballyFor lips, cheeks and cosmetic finishingCruelty-FreeNatural & Vegan
10ML

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Cera, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, CI 15850 (Red 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5 Lake), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply direct to lips to moisturise, soothe and add a hint of colour. You control the finished look by how much you apply.Apply a small amount on the apples of your cheeks and gently dab with your middle finger to blend.

