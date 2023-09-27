Dr Oetker Cake Mix Spooktacular Science 350G

Cupcake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Icings, Includes Ultraviolet Torch and Cupcake Cases For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk or www.oetker.ie

Get Creative Bake your cupcakes and ice them with your own spooky designs, then watch them glow with the help of the UV torch included in the box!

Making Baking Fun Since 1891

Bake & Learn Makes 12 Cupcakes Just add eggs, milk & butter Plus Free Activity Sheet Inside Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Cupcake Mix (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates)), White Vanilla Flavour Icing (Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring), Yellow Vanilla Flavour Icing (Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Colour (Riboflavins))

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Baking time 25 mins Decorating time 10-20 mins Ingredients needed: For the cupcakes: 50g soft butter (or soft margarine) 60ml milk (4tbsp) 1 medium egg For the buttercream: 65g soft butter Milk as required Equipment needed: Cupcake tray Electric mixer or whisk Large bowl & small bowl Spoons For the glow in the dark icing 1 1/2 tsp water For full baking instructions please use the information on the fold out activity sheet included.

Lower age limit

3 Years