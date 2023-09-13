We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peckish Extra Goodness Suet Cake 300g

Peckish Extra Goodness Suet Cake 300g

A complementary feed for wild birds.
Suet CakePeckish Extra Goodness Suet Cakes are packed full of suet and seeds specifically chosen for their high energy and fat content. Enriched with Calvita®, our unique blend of vitamins & nutrients.
Peckish® and Calvita® are registered trademarks of Westland Horticulture Limited©Westland Horticulture Limited 2023
Extra SeedsExtra EnergyVitamin enrichedPeanuts & mealwormsCalvita vitamin mixHigh energy & protein
Pack size: 300G
High energy & protein

Ingredients

Wheat, Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Kibbled Maize, Black Rapeseed, Red Millet, Linseed, Kibbled Peanuts (2%), Insects (1%), Additives: Colourant

Allergy Information

Contains Nuts.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use:Remove this outer film and feed in a suet cake feeder, on a bird table or ground feeder, away from pets or pests.Hygiene- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases

