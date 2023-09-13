Peckish Extra Goodness Suet Cake 300g

A complementary feed for wild birds.

Suet Cake Peckish Extra Goodness Suet Cakes are packed full of suet and seeds specifically chosen for their high energy and fat content. Enriched with Calvita®, our unique blend of vitamins & nutrients.

Extra Seeds Extra Energy Vitamin enriched Peanuts & mealworms Calvita vitamin mix High energy & protein

High energy & protein

Wheat, Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Kibbled Maize, Black Rapeseed, Red Millet, Linseed, Kibbled Peanuts (2%), Insects (1%), Additives: Colourant

Contains Nuts.

300g ℮

