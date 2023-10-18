We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr PAW PAW Shea Butter Balm 10ml

Dr PAW PAW Shea Butter Balm 10ml

£4.75

Dr PAW PAW Shea Butter Balm 10ml
Dr.Pawpaw Shea Butter Balm has natural and organic ingredients that provide moisture to lips, skin and hair. Dr.PAWPAW multipurpose balm contains calming and healing properties that work to soothe and provide relief through its fragrance-free formula.Multipurpose Soothing Bal with Natural PawpawA hydrating, nourishing balm for lips, for eyebrows, for cuticles & many more usages
Hello gorgeousNatural and Organic Multipurpose Soothing Balm with Pawpaw & Shea ButterFor Lips, Skin, Cuticles & Beauty FinishingFragrance FreeLoved by Celebs & Make-Up ArtistsPETA Approved global animal test policyWinner of Over 20 + Awards GloballyVegan Friendly
Pack size: 10ML

Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Zea Mays (Corn} Starch, Hydroxystearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Carica Papaya (Papaya), Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Rosmarinus Officianlis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract

10ml ℮

