We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Old El Paso Burrito Chilli Beef 400g

Old El Paso Burrito Chilli Beef 400g

1.5(2)
Write a review

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Minced Beef Chilli Sauce, Spiced Rice, Mixed Beans, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Wrapped in a Wheat Flour Tortilla.
Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license. © General Mills.This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers
Chili rating - Medium - 2
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spiced Rice (20%) (Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt), Wheat Flour (Wheat flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (13%), Water, Onian, Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Ropeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Spices, Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Humectant (Glycerine), Beef Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Yeast Extract Powder, Molasses, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Dried Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Beef Fat, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Onion Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Sodium Corboxy methyl cellulose), Chipotle Chilli, Potato Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Mexican & American Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here