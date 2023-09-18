We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodie
image 1 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodieimage 2 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodieimage 3 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodieimage 4 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodieimage 5 of Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodie

Silentnight Silver Kids Glow In the Dark Hoodie

No ratings yet
Write a review

£14.00

£14.00/each

S/NIGHT SILVER KIDS GLOW IN THE DARK HOODIE
The Silentnight Snugsie Kids Oversized Hoodie is the ultimate snuggly companion. Featuring a super soft flannel fleece outer and a warm sherpa fleece inside, to keep your child cosy as they relax, and a glow in the dark design for added fun. The hoodie provides cosy comfort wherever you go – wear whilst snuggling on the sofa, at sleepovers, camping and for chilly nights at home. The hoodie also features a glow in the dark design for added fun.Super-sized for ultimate cosiness and suitable for children between ages 3 – 11 years old. It’s also fully machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.
Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.
ULTIMATE SNUGGLY COMFORT: Super soft, snuggly comfort to keep your child warm and cosy as they relax, anywhere.GLOWS IN THE DARK: Unique star design which glows in the dark for added fun.WARM & COSY: Featuring a soft flannel fleece outer and a warm sherpa fleece inside for extra cosy vibes!SUPER-SIZED: Super-sized for ultimate cosiness, suitable for children between ages 3 – 11 years old.MULTI-USE: Wear whilst snuggling on the sofa, at sleepovers, camping and for chilly nights at home - this snuggly hoodie works for every occasion!MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.

View all Toys & Gifts for Kids

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here