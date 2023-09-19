We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old El Paso Burrito Bowl Chilli Beef 400g

Old El Paso Burrito Bowl Chilli Beef 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (as sold)
Energy
2760kJ
658kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
22.4g

-

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.1g

-

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.24g

-

37%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 690kJ/164kcal

A Wheat Flour Tortilla Served with a Minced Beef Chilli Sauce, Spiced Rice, Topped with Red Leicester and Medium Mature Cheddar Cheeses and Sliced Red Jalapeño Chilli.
Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license. © General Mills.This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers
Chilli rating - Medium - 2
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spiced Rice (35%) (Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt), Beef (13%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Kidney Beans, Onion, Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (Colour [Annatto Norbixin]), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Tomato Paste, Tomato Juice, Spices, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice, Sugar, Palm Oil, Red Chilli Purée, Beef Extract, Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract Powder, Humectant (Glycerine), Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Dried Oregano, Beef Fat, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Onion Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Chipotle Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Extract, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy methyl cellulose), Garlic Extract, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮

