Biotiful Plant-Based Oat Kefir Vanilla 500ml

Biotiful Plant-Based Oat Kefir Vanilla 500ml

£2.95

£5.90/litre

Fermented oat-based drink with vanilla flavour and added vitamins and calcium.UK's No 1 Kefir Brand‡‡By volume sales - visit www.biotifulguthealth.com to verify the comparison.
Gut Health**Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.Immunity Support**Biotiful oat base kefir is packed with naturally healthy nutrients, supporting your immunity** and with no sugar added.**Vitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.Biotiful Gut Health products have been enjoyed by UK consumers for over 10 years. Based on the traditional 2000-year old recipe, our oat kefir are crafted by fermenting high quality oat base with an authentic blend of live cultures.We love it for breakfast or as a snack.
Plant-basedBillions of Live CulturesGut happy, everydaySource of CalciumNo sugar added
Pack size: 500ML
Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymesVitamins B12 and D contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system
Source of CalciumNo sugar added

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Gluten-Free Oats (11%), Sunflower Oil, Salt), Coconut Cream, Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Rice Flour, Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Natural Flavouring, Lemon Concentrate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Calcium Phosphate, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures†, †Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Allergy Information

For allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Portions per bottle

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before opening

