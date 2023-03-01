Tonic Health Kids Immunity Wildberry 4-12 Years X 30 Pack

TONIC HEALTH KIDS IMTY WBERY 4-12 YRS x 30 PK

Dietary supplement Sugar content (per serving) Other gummies - 1g, 1.5g, 2g, 2.5g, 3g, 3.5g, 4g Tonic - 0.5g Provides vitamin C, D and zinc which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

Carbon neutral Plastic neutral

Fuel Your Life Without the Sugar No Junk No added sugar Max Strength No artificial sweeteners No artificial colours or flavours No nuts No dairy No GMO

Ingredients

Beetroot Fiber FOS, Water, Pectin, Agar Agar, Tapioca Starch, Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Elderberry, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Natural Flavour (Mixed Berries), Zinc (as Zinc Citrate), Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol), Selenium (as Sodium Selenite), Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), Carnauba Wax

Allergy Information

Free From: Nuts

Preparation and Usage

Suggested serving: Take 2 Gummies daily.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Lower age limit

4 Years