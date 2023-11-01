We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2x90g

The Gym Kitchen Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2x90g

2.2(13)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot
Energy
755kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Vanilla flavoured cheesecake sat on digestive biscuit base finished with salted caramel sauceWhat are Macros?Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
11g Protein*179 Kcal*23g Carbs*4.5g Fat**Per pot
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of cheesecakes that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome.
Food to FuelMacro CountedTasty Biscuit BaseHigh Protein
Pack size: 180G
High Protein

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (33%) (Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt), Reduced Fat Greek Style Yogurt (18%) (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Oatmeal, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Water, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Dark Brown Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

