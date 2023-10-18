We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Breaded Chicken Strips 400g

£4.10

£10.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
988kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 265kcal

Chicken breast strips in breadcrumb coating.
Succulent strips of chicken coated in golden breadcrumbs. 100% Whole Fillet.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cornflour (contains Wheat and Barley), Wheat Starch, Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Corn Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast, Malt Vinegar Powder (contains Barley).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

