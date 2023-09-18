We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 S'mores Loaded Brownies

£2.50

£1.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brownie (68g)
Energy
1298kJ
310kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.7g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.7g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 457kcal

Chocolate brownie topped with digestive biscuits pieces, marshmallows, Belgian milk chocolate and a drizzle of white chocolate.
Topped with digestive biscuits, marshmallows, Belgian milk chocolate and a drizzle of white chocolate. Our soft, milk chocolate brownies are topped with crunchy digestive biscuits, sweet marshmallows and smooth Belgian milk chocolate, then finished with a drizzle of white chocolate for the ultimate indulgent treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Digestive Biscuit Pieces [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt], Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Marshmallows (4.5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Corn Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Calcium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Potassium Polyphosphate)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

136g

