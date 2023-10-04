We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Max Pizza Hut Pepperoni Feast Crisps 6 X 27G

£2.00

£1.24/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 27g
Energy
573kJ
138kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123 kJ

Pepperoni Feast Flavour Ridged Potato CrispsHOW TO CLAIM1. Purchase a promotional pack2. Scan QR CODE or visit www.walkers.co.uk/pizzahut3. Enter your details (name & email) & pack code (found in best before box)4. Receive code for a ‘2 for 1’ Pizza5. Please pizza order at www.pizzahut.co.uk (or via phone/instore for collection) & redeem offer*UK, 18+ only. Valid from 00:01 14/08/23. Claim and redeem by 23:59 31/12/23. Gifts: 1 x 241 code to be used on any size pizza from a Pizza Hut delivery franchise on delivery and collection orders only. Not valid on collection or dine in orders from Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants or Pizza Hut Express. Internet access and a valid email address required. Unlimited claims per person. Max 1 claim per purchase. Visit www.walkers.co.uk/pizzahut for full T&Cs & Gift details
- Delicious Walkers Max Pepperoni Feast flavour ridged multipack crisps- Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience- No artificial colours and no MSG- Suitable for vegetarians
The irresistible deep ridged Walkers Max Crisp meets the mouth-watering flavour of Pizza Hut pizza. Bursting with intense flavour for the ultimate taste experience in every bite!Discover the mouth-watering flavours and full-on crunch of Walkers Max potato crisps. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Take it to the Max!
Suitable for VegetariansNo Artificial ColoursNo Added MSG
Pack size: 162G
Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Pepperoni Feast Seasoning [Whey Permeate (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contain Milk), Smoked Paprika Powder, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Spices, Buttermilk Powder, Dried Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingrdients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings

Net Contents

6g ℮

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

