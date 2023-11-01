Bulldog Anytime Daily SPF 30 Moisturiser 75ml

Our Moisturiser SPF 30 protects and hydrates your skin using specially selected ingredients combined with highly effective UVA and UVB filters. Light & non greasy, suitable for all skin tones. +Vitamin C - Provides antioxidant protection and guards against environmental pollution. +Broad Spectrum SPF 30 - A blend of UV filters to protect and help reduce the skin-aging effects of UVA and UVB rays. +Safflower Seed Extract - A natural UV filter booster that improves skin hydration.

Man's Best Friend At Bulldog, we believe in making quality products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. Our Anytime Daily range is no exception. This Moisturiser SPF 30 uses an expert blend of ingredients to deliver a highly effective SPF 30 moisturiser.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C148122, www.fsc.org

Protect & hydrate skin UVA, UVB PA+++ With added vitamin C Fragranc Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Carthamus Tinctorius Oleosomes, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Copernicia Cerifera Wax, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Undecane, Tribehenin, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Palmitate, Tridecane, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Sorbitan Palmitate, Xanthan Gum, Oryza Sativa Bran Wax, Gluconolactone, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Phytate, Sorbitan Oleate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage