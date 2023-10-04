Lynx All Stars Trio Gift Set

So, it’s gift-giving time again. The age-old question: ‘What will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. The legendary LYNX All Stars Trio Gift Set, relied on by gift givers everywhere to hit the spot, year after great-smelling year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. LYNX Ice Chill Body Spray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell incredible for 48 hours. Whatever comes his way, he’s got ice in his veins and the attitude to take it on. LYNX Excite Body Wash washes away odour, leaving him to decide how to play his 12 hours of freshness. The spicy notes of black pepper blend with crisp coconut to create a scent that captures that warm, giddy feeling of having butterflies in your stomach when a crush walks by. LYNX Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray goes beyond standard odour and wetness protection to include unique anti-white-marks technology so he can keep his white shirts white and black shirts black for longer. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts for him will keep him at the top of his game all day. So he can have the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself.

LYNX All Stars Trio Gift Set includes three gifts for him: LYNX Ice Chill Body Spray 150 ml, Excite Body Wash 225 ml and Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150 ml The body spray deodorant delivers the perfect amount of zing with a cooling mint and zesty lemon scent The body wash has a crisp coconut & black pepper scent that leaves him feeling fresh and smelling 100% ready The anti-perspirant deodorant spray uses anti-white marks technology to ensure no marks are left on clothing and gives him 72-hour protection against sweat and body odour These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner Our gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable

Ingredients

LYNX ICE CHILL BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EXCITE BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Saccharide Isomerate, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090. LYNX GOLD ANTIPERSPIRANT 150ML Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮