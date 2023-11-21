We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bold Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Cherry Blossom & Rose Water 29 washes 693.1G

BOLD PTINUM CHRY BLSOM & RSE WTR 29 PODS 631.1G
Discover Bold Platinum PODS® for Extra Stain Removal (vs. Bold All-in-1 PODS®) and Irresistible freshness. Bold Platinum Cherry Blossom & Rose Water PODS® are designed to remove the toughest stains even in a cold wash. Crafted with authentic ingredients and infused with the delicate fragrance of Cherry Blossom & Rose Water for an irresistible freshness. Bold Platinum PODS® come with a smart, multi-compartment design that provides a super concentrated cleaning power and keeps ingredients separate until they reach the water. Upon contact, the biodegradable and 100 percent water-soluble film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering a deep clean with irresistible Bold freshness. Additionally, Bold washing capsules help reduce plastic thanks to their ECOCLIC® cardboard box. Their plastic content is max 5 percent, and they’re designed to preserve your Pods, so they can be powerful for longer
Bold Platinum PODS® with extra stain removal even in a cold wash (vs. Bold All-in-1 PODS®)With built-in Lenor softenerUnwind and restore your balance. Delicate notes of cherry blossom and rose water will give you a blissful sensation of peacefulnessTry the Cherry Blossom & Rose Water Dream Team. Bold PODS® were created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Cherry Blossom & Rose Water Fabric Softener and In-Wash Scent Boosters for the irresistible freshness experienceWASH COLDER WITH BOLD PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% energy (washing machine energy consumption, from 60°C to 30°C, normal cycle) in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions
Pack size: 693.1G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

1: Place a Bold PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2: Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®.

