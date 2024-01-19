We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mushroom Stroganoff 400g

Tesco Mushroom Stroganoff 400g

2.7(3)
£2.00

£5.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1651kJ
392kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.34g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 98kcal

Mixed mushrooms in a creamy mushroom and white wine sauce with cooked long grain and wild rice mix.
Rich & Creamy Woodland mushrooms in a creamy stroganoff sauce with long grain and wild rice mix
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Mix [Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice, Parsley], Mushrooms (29%) [Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Nameko Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom], Water, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Mustard Seed, Parsley, Paprika, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

