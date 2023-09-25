We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Limited Edition Caramelised Onion Boule 400G

Tesco Finest Limited Edition Caramelised Onion Boule 400G

£2.00

£2.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (80g)
Energy
863kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 255kcal

White bread with a blend of caramelised red onion, white onion and nigella seeds, topped with poppy seeds.
Made with a blend of caramelised red onions, white onions and nigella seeds, for a balanced sweet and savoury taste. Fermented for longer and stonebaked for a crisp crust and soft inner crumb. This loaf gets its deliciously intense onion flavour from a blend of onions, elevated with chopped chives, ground cumin and cracked black pepper, and topped with poppy seed for a nice crunch.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Caramelised Red Onion (5%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Apple Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Cinnamon, Clove], Onion (3.5%), Poppy Seed (2%), Nigella Seed, Yeast, Salt, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Dried Chive, Malted Barley Flour, Cracked Pepper, Cumin, Wheat Gluten, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains barley and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g

