Tesco Oriental Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g

£2.50

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2705kJ
642kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
15.2g

low

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
32.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
2.68g

high

45%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal

Battered chicken breast pieces with added water in a sweet and sour sauce, cooked chicken pieces in a curry sauce served with egg rice and a vegetable spring roll.
A Taste of China Battered chicken in a sweet and sour sauce & chicken in Chinese style curry sauce with egg rice
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet and Sour Sauce [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sea Salt], Cooked Egg Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Curry Sauce [Water, Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Peas, Carrot, Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spices (contains Celery), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Mango, Yeast Extract, Salt, Coriander, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Gram Flour, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Fennel Extract, Aniseed Extract], Cooked Chicken Breast (7%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Cooked Battered Chicken Breast Nugget (7%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract (contains Barley)], Vegetable Spring Roll [Wheat Flour, Carrot, Beansprout, Cabbage, Cotton Seed Oil, Water Chestnut, Water, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Sugar, Rice Noodles [Rice, Water], Onions, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Soya Oil, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Red Chilli, Spices, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Rice Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Garlic, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Plum Seed Powder, Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat, Coriander].

 

Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

