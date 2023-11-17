Tesco Oriental Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g
£2.50
£5.00/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweet and Sour Sauce [Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Pineapple, Green Pepper, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sea Salt], Cooked Egg Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper], Curry Sauce [Water, Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Peas, Carrot, Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Spices (contains Celery), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Mango, Yeast Extract, Salt, Coriander, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Gram Flour, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Red Chilli, Black Pepper Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Fennel Extract, Aniseed Extract], Cooked Chicken Breast (7%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Cooked Battered Chicken Breast Nugget (7%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract (contains Barley)], Vegetable Spring Roll [Wheat Flour, Carrot, Beansprout, Cabbage, Cotton Seed Oil, Water Chestnut, Water, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Sugar, Rice Noodles [Rice, Water], Onions, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Soya Oil, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Red Chilli, Spices, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Rice Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Garlic, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Plum Seed Powder, Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat, Coriander].
Wheat Flour Contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (500g)
|Energy
|541kJ / 128kcal
|2705kJ / 642kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|95.4g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|32.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|7.5g
|Protein
|5.5g
|27.3g
|Salt
|0.54g
|2.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
