Nescafe G/Blnd Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha Coffee 7X19g

Instant coffee and cocoa beverage. Honeycomb flavour. NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second! NESCAFÉ® Cup of Respect Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans. From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust. For more information and to view our latest products, visit www.Nescafe.com/gb Join our Facebook community at facebook.com/NescafeUK Follow us on Instagram @nescafegolduki ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Unbelieve-a-bubble indulgent mocha coffee, inspired by the bubbly AERO you love Coffee shop style mocha made with smooth drinking chocolate and notes of golden honeycomb flavour. 7 convenient sachets for the perfect bubbly treat, any time anywhere

Discover the limited edition NESCAFÉ GOLD Golden Honeycomb AERO Mocha, an indulgent frothy coffee, inspired by the bubbly AERO you love. Expertly crafted using drinking chocolate, and notes of smooth golden honeycomb flavour to create a delicious uplifting treat for your next me-moment. Simply add hot water and savour that taste of a coffee that has been created with quality ingredients.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Nestle® Good food, Good life™

Feel the bubbles melt 79 calories per mug Low fat when prepared No artificial flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 133G

Low fat when prepared

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (19%), Glucose Syrup, Drinking Chocolate (12%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder (25%)), Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (10%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (25%)), Coconut Oil, Coffee (4.6%) (Instant Coffee (4.2%), Roast and Ground Coffee), Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 7 mugs

Net Contents

7 x 19g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Craft The perfect Mocha 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug. 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly. 3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again. 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy! Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Additives