Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour No-Chicken & Rice 400g

Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour No-Chicken & Rice 400g

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1817kJ
430kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
1.43g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 496kJ / 117kcal

Soya protein strips in a pineapple and ginger sauce with cooked jasmine rice, water chestnuts, peas and red pepper.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Sticky & Aromatic Soya strips in a pineapple and ginger sauce with jasmine rice and peas
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice (34%) [Jasmine Rice, Water], Soya Protein Strips (14%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Dextrose], Water, Water Chestnut, Onion, Peas, Red Pepper, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

