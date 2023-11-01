Ariel Original Washing Powder 50 Washes 3000g

Ariel Original Fast Dissolving washing powder laundry detergent provides outstanding stain removal in 1 wash. It dissolves fast even in cold, instantly activating and penetrating deep down the fibers. Wash colder with Ariel Fast Dissolving Powder: save up to 60% energy on your washing machine electricity bill and reduce your laundry's machine CO₂ emissions (washing machine energy consumption, from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle). Cold cycles help protect your fabrics for longer compared to warm-water cycles. Ariel washing powder also leaves your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean. On top, Ariel Original washing powder has a recyclable pack and contains recycled cardboard, learn more at ariel.co.uk/RecycledContent.

FAST DISSOLVING EVEN IN COLD. WITH ANTI-RESIDUE TECHNOLOGY: Ariel washing powder dissolves fast even in cold. Its unique anti-residue technology helps to prevent from powder residues OUTSTANDING STAIN REMOVAL IN 1 WASH: Ariel washing powder provides outstanding stain removal in 1 wash WASH COLDER WITH ARIEL FAST DISSOLVING POWDER: Save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) PROTECT YOUR FABRICS FOR LONGER: cold cycles help protect your fabrics for longer compared to warm-water cycles RECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel washing powder has a recyclable pack and contains recycled cardboard. Learn more at ariel.co.uk/RecycledContent FRESHNESS: Leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean

Pack size: 3000G

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Preparation and Usage