Silver Spoon Discover Baking Cake Kit 285g

Vegetarian

Plain Cake Kit Consisting of Individual Sachets of Self Raising Flour, Caster Sugar, Icing Sugar, Sprinkles & 9 Cupcake Cases - Just Add Butter, Eggs & MilkVisit Baking Mad.com for more baking inspiration for all the family
Easy, ready-measured ingredientsNo mess. No fuss.
Try our Piñata Muffins or Cookie Sandwiches!
Choose from 3 Tasty RecipesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 285G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Icing Sugar, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Anti-Caking Agent (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Spirulina Extract, Safflower Extract, Elderberry Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid, Glazing Agent: Beeswax

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg & Soya. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

285g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Iced CupcakesJust add:2x medium eggs*100g softened butter1/2 tbsp milkForgotten to take your butter out of the fridge?*Top Tip: Soften it in the microwave for 5 secs at a time until smooth and spreadable. Do not melt.Prep Time: 10 minsBake Time: 20-25 minsMakes: 9 cupcakesBefore You StartPre-heat the oven to 180°c/160°c fan/Gas 4.Pop the 9 cupcake cases into the cupcake tray.Step OneIn a large bowl, mix together the softened butter, caster sugar, eggs, milk and flour with a spoon.Once combined, spoon the mixture into the paper cases until half full and bake for 20-25 mins.Step TwoTo check your cupcakes are baked throughout, insert the tip of a knife into the sponge. If ready, the knife will be clean when removed. Cool in the cases on a wire rack.Step ThreeTo make the glacé icing, add a couple of teaspoons of warm water to the icing sugar until the consistency becomes smooth and glossy. Spoon the icing onto each cake and decorate with sprinkles!

