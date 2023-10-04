FEATHER & DOWN SLEEP PARTNERS GIFT SET

Sleep Matters Infused with calming lavender and chamomile essential oils, the Pillow Spray and Calming Sleep Mist are the perfect combination to help your unwind relax and aid a restful night's sleep. Sweet Dream Pillow Spray An infusion of Lavender and Chamomile essential oils encouraging calm, tranquillity, and a restful night's sleep. Calm Sleep Mist for Face and Body An infusion of lavender and chamomile essential oils, spray over your face and body to hydrate and encourage calm, tranquillity and a restful night's sleep. Sleep Better!

With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils

Ingredients

Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Calm Sleep Mist for Face and Body: Aqua (Water), PPG-26-Buteth-26, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene

Preparation and Usage