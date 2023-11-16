Dishmatic Tear & Wipe Microfibre Cloths 15 Pack

Dishmatic Tear N Wipe MIcrofibre Cloths 15 Pk Brought to you by Libman

Dishmatic Microfibre Tear N' Wipe cloths are designed to tackle any cleaning task, from dusting, getting streak free windows and even mopping up spillages. As well as being multipurpose, it removes 99% of bacteria just with water, by trapping and removing the bacteria through its large surface area, making it a cleaning essential. Designed to last, just put them in the washing machine at 30c to be used time and time again.

Material content: 87% polyester, 13% polyamide "Dishmatic" and "Your Dish Friend" are registered trademarks and wordmarks of Libman Brands UK Ltd.

Reusable & machine washable Multipurpose & absorbent Alternative to paper towel Removes up to 99% of bacteria Great for dusting, cleaning, drying 30° Machine Washable

Net Contents

15 x Microfibre Cloths