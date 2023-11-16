We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dishmatic Tear & Wipe Microfibre Cloths 15 Pack

4.8(34)
£4.50

£0.30/each

Dishmatic Tear N Wipe MIcrofibre Cloths 15 Pk Brought to you by Libman
Dishmatic Microfibre Tear N' Wipe cloths are designed to tackle any cleaning task, from dusting, getting streak free windows and even mopping up spillages. As well as being multipurpose, it removes 99% of bacteria just with water, by trapping and removing the bacteria through its large surface area, making it a cleaning essential. Designed to last, just put them in the washing machine at 30c to be used time and time again.
Material content: 87% polyester, 13% polyamide"Dishmatic" and "Your Dish Friend" are registered trademarks and wordmarks of Libman Brands UK Ltd.
Reusable & machine washableMultipurpose & absorbentAlternative to paper towelRemoves up to 99% of bacteriaGreat for dusting, cleaning, drying30° Machine Washable

Net Contents

15 x Microfibre Cloths

