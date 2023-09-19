We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Coronation Chicken Escalopes 357g

Tesco Coronation Chicken Escalopes 357g

£4.00

£11.20/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
852kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ / 153kcal

Chicken escalopes in a creamy, mild spiced mango and apricot marinade.
Creamy & Tender with a classic coronation sauce
Pack size: 357G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (88%), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Sugar, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Apricot Purée, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Mango Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Chickpea Flour, Herbs, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Lime Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

357g e

