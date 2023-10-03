Bear Bars Carrot Cake 4X27g

Fruit, oat & nut bars with carrot & spices BEAR's Growing a Better Tomorrow Discover our charity projects & sustainability mission BEARsnacks.co.uk

REAL Fruit REAL Flavour REAL Fun! What makes Bear different 100% natural ingredients - with no added nonsense No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars from fruit, nuts and oats Never from juice concentrates - only from whole fruit

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207, www.fsc.org

REAL chompable REAL scrummy 100% natural goodness 89 kcal per bar Fruity, Oaty, Scrummy Bar High in fibre No added sugar Gluten free Vegan friendly Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

Dates 43%, Gluten Free Oats 22%, Cashews 10%, Soluble Fibre from Tapioca Starch, Carrot 9%, Sultanas 5%, Cinnamon, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts & Soya

Net Contents

4 x 27g ℮