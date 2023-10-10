Yeo Valley Organic Kefir Honey Yogurt 350g

Fermented Honey Yogurt with Live Kefir Cultures Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK Collect 10 Yeokens Under the Lid UK, 18+. See inside or yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens for details.

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes No Idea About Kefir? This ancient way of fermenting yogurt has been around for centuries. It's creamy, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).

Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05 UK/non UK agriculture OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People

Organic British Milk 14 strains of live cultures Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teeth Source of protein Low in fat Gluten free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 0.35KG

Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes

Source of protein Low in fat Source of calcium

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures, Organic Honey (5%), Organic Sugar (3%), Organic Tapioca Starch, Natural Wwflavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮