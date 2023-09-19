We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Old El Paso Fajitas Classic Chicken 570g

Old El Paso Fajitas Classic Chicken 570g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 a pack (as sold)
Energy
2074kJ
494kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 728kJ/173kcal

Cooked Seasoned Chicken, Mixed Peppers and Onion, 4 Wheat Flour Tortillas and a Spiced Tomato Salsa Sachet.Top tip!Why not try topping with a dollop of our soured cream?
Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license.© General Mills.This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers
Chilli rating - mild - 1
Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Cooked Seasoned Chicken (28%) (Chicken Breast, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Smoked Salt, Burnt Sugar Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Ginger, Flavouring), Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Onion, Spiced Tomato Salsa (7%) (Tomato, Water, Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oregano, Black Pepper), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Net Contents

570g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Top tip!Why not try topping with a dollop of our soured cream?

