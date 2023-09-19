Old El Paso Fajitas Classic Chicken 570g

Cooked Seasoned Chicken, Mixed Peppers and Onion, 4 Wheat Flour Tortillas and a Spiced Tomato Salsa Sachet. Top tip! Why not try topping with a dollop of our soured cream?

Chilli rating - mild - 1

Pack size: 570G

Cooked Seasoned Chicken (28%) (Chicken Breast, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Acid (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Smoked Salt, Burnt Sugar Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Ginger, Flavouring), Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Red Onion, Spiced Tomato Salsa (7%) (Tomato, Water, Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Jalapeño Chilli, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Oregano, Black Pepper), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Contains 2 portions

570g ℮

