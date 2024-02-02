We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Collective Brekkie Blueberry and Oat Kids Yoghurt Pouch 110g

Vegetarian

Live Blueberry Yoghurt with Oat Flour
Good for growth!**Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.Immune support▼▼vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy and balanced diet.Good mornin' friends!Rise 'n' shine it's brekkie timeWe choose juicy blueberriesBlueberries & are one of the only naturally blue foods!Wholegrain oatsWhizz it togetherWith British whole milk yoghurtMakin' it super smooth for on the move
Recycling Info: Rinse - Cap on recycleKeep my cap on to recycle
Super smooothBritish whole milk yoghurt & wholegrain oatsNatural ingredientsPacked full of live cultureSource of proteinBritish milkNo nasties!Real fruitSuitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free
Pack size: 110G
Source of protein

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (70%), Water, Blueberry Puree (6%), Pear Puree (3%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Wholegrain Gluten-Free Oat Flour (2%), Chicory Root Fibre, Concentrated Grape Juice, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

Contains pasteurised Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years

