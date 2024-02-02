The Collective Brekkie Blueberry and Oat Kids Yoghurt Pouch 110g

Live Blueberry Yoghurt with Oat Flour

Good for growth!* *Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Immune support▼ ▼vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy and balanced diet. Good mornin' friends! Rise 'n' shine it's brekkie time We choose juicy blueberries Blueberries & are one of the only naturally blue foods! Wholegrain oats Whizz it together With British whole milk yoghurt Makin' it super smooth for on the move

Recycling Info: Rinse - Cap on recycle Keep my cap on to recycle

Super smoooth British whole milk yoghurt & wholegrain oats Natural ingredients Packed full of live culture Source of protein British milk No nasties! Real fruit Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free

Pack size: 110G

Source of protein

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (70%), Water, Blueberry Puree (6%), Pear Puree (3%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Wholegrain Gluten-Free Oat Flour (2%), Chicory Root Fibre, Concentrated Grape Juice, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

Contains pasteurised Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years