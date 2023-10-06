Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star 650g (Serves 6)

Laminated dough swirls filled with a spiced date filling, topped with pecans and a sachet of caramel sauce.

RICH & INDULGENT A rich croissant star filled with spiced dates topped with roasted pecans and finished with a sachet of caramel sauce. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Sauce Sachet (23%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar], Butter (Milk), Sugar, Water, Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg White, Pasteurised Egg, Pecan Nuts (2.5%), Black Treacle, Date, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Cinnamon, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Amidated Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Coriander, Caraway, Palm Oil, Ginger, Raising Agent (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Clove, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

Preparation and Usage