Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star 650g (Serves 6)

Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star 650g (Serves 6)

£9.00

£1.38/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
1671kJ
399kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
18.0g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 369kcal

Laminated dough swirls filled with a spiced date filling, topped with pecans and a sachet of caramel sauce.
RICH & INDULGENT A rich croissant star filled with spiced dates topped with roasted pecans and finished with a sachet of caramel sauce. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel Sauce Sachet (23%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar], Butter (Milk), Sugar, Water, Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg White, Pasteurised Egg, Pecan Nuts (2.5%), Black Treacle, Date, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Cinnamon, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Amidated Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Coriander, Caraway, Palm Oil, Ginger, Raising Agent (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Clove, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

Preparation and Usage

Scoop out each portion

