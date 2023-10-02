Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Beef Basted Oven Chips 750g

Caution: Do not eat raw..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 25-30 mins For best results cook from frozen. Pre-heat oven to correct temperature. Place chips in a single layer on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Skin on thick cut chips gently fried and basted in beef dripping. Ready to cook at home for a perfect fluffy centre and crisp finish.

We select the best British potatoes for our Finest Triple Cooked Chips and then baste them in beef dripping which gives the best flavour and a crunchy golden outside and a perfect light and fluffy texture inside.

