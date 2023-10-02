We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Beef Basted Oven Chips 750g

Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Beef Basted Oven Chips 750g

1(1)
Write a review

£2.95

£3.93/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
692kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ / 162kcal

Skin-on potato chips coated with beef dripping and a lightly seasoned batter.
We select the best British potatoes for our Finest Triple Cooked Chips and then baste them in beef dripping which gives the best flavour and a crunchy golden outside and a perfect light and fluffy texture inside.Skin on thick cut chips gently fried and basted in beef dripping. Ready to cook at home for a perfect fluffy centre and crisp finish.
Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (91%), Beef Dripping (4%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Flour, Salt, Dextrose.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

750g e

View all Chips & French Fries

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here