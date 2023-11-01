We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Spiced Lamb Pie 250g

Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Spiced Lamb Pie 250g

£3.50

£1.40/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pie
Energy
2662kJ
638kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
34.2g

high

49%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.2g

high

91%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ / 255kcal

All butter pastry filled with lamb, chickpeas and tomatoes in a spiced sauce, hand finished with turmeric & nigella seeds.
Hand finished with a Turmeric & Nigella SprinkleLamb with chickpeas in a spiced aromatic sauce encased in all butter pastry
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Lamb (20%), Butter (Milk) (16%), Onion, Chickpeas, Tomato, Spinach, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Spices, Salt, Nigella Seed, Herbs, Lamb Fat, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Lamb Extract, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using New Zealand Lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

