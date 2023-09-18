itsu restaurant ramen flat noodles 200g

Wheat noodles

Noodles at home Restaurant'ramen noodles allow you to make superior ramen bowls at home, at last. Our award winning broths compliment restaurant'ramen noodles beautifully. We offer three flavours of brilliant'broth [classic, chicken & miso] and three varieties of noodles [original, flat & soba]. Mix & match to find your favourite pair for the ultimate ramen. Your perfect ramen Broth - chicken ramen, classic ramen, miso ramen Protein - chicken, gyoza, tofu, pork belly Veg - pak choi, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, carrot, sugar snaps, beansprouts, spring onion Toppings - sesame seeds, chilli oil, seaweed, egg

Eat beautiful Doubles in size when cooked

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (70%), Water, Alcohol, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sweetener: Sorbitol, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonate

Allergy Information

May contain Egg., Prepared to a vegan recipe, Not suitable for those with an Egg allergy For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 x 100g servings (2 x 238g when prepared)

Net Contents

200g

Preparation and Usage