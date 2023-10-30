We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115g
image 1 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115gimage 2 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115gimage 3 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115gimage 4 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115gimage 5 of Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115g

Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt 4x115g

4.7(74)
Write a review

£2.75

£0.60/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 115g serving contains
Energy
532kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

-

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Yogurt with Oats and WalnutEnjoy a flavour-filled fibre* start to your day with our Activia Fibre Walnut & Oats yoghurt as part of our new Activia Fibre range:Delicious new range with added fibreGreat for breakfastIrresistibly creamy and made with crunchy walnuts and wholegrain oatsContributes to your daily recommended fibre intake*Deliciously good for your gut health**Source of calcium*Wake up to a hearty and delicious blend of smooth and velvety yoghurt, crunchy walnuts and wholegrain oats - a seriously tasty way to start your day. With added fibre to contribute to your daily recommended intake, Activia Fibre yoghurts are also a source of calcium and deliciously good for your gut health**.For allergens in our product, please always refer to ingredient list and allergen declaration on pack.* In line with UK & Irish dietary guidelines. One pot is a source of fibre.**Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.Explore the full range of yoghurts from Activia, spoonfuls of choice for a tasty addition to your day. From our satisfying breakfast pots, Fibre yoghurts as well as our 0% Fat, No added sugar range, to the tantalising flavours in our Fusion Fruit layers. Which one will you choose?
Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.To find out more about your gut and our delicious yogurts, find us on our websites below:www.danoneactivia.co.ukwww.activia.ie
When it comes to your wellbeing, we believe that a happy gut** makes for a happy you. **Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.We’ve been perfecting our delicious yoghurts for over 30 years. We ferment our unique blend of 5 active strains, so every little pot is packed with billions of live cultures, helping to create an irresistibly smooth yoghurt experience.Here at Activia, we’re working towards a more sustainable future and aim to have a positive impact on the community around us. As part of that, all our pots are now widely recyclable***, as we continue our work to improve our environmental footprint.As part of the B Corp movement, Activia is committed to using our business as a force for good. After all, the future depends on what we do today.***In line with OPRL guidelines, excluding lid and label.
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 460G
Contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
Source of fibre

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Oligofructose) (2.9%), Oat (1.5%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Walnut (1%), Natural Flavourings, Modified Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Pectin), Colour (Caramel), Milk Minerals Concentrate, Cultures (Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Bifidobacterium Lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis®))

Allergy Information

May contain other types of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients underlined.

Net Contents

4 x 115g ℮

View all Low Fat & Fat Free Yogurt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here