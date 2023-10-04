Aveeno Skin Relief Giftset

Aveeno® skin relief moisturising lotion Clinically proven to intensely hydrate for 72h* and skin feels moisturised even after washing. Helps relieve very dry and tight skin, leaves skin feeling soothed and nourished. Formula with soothing triple oat complex and shea butter strengthens the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and supports the skin's natural ceramide production: Oat extract: soothes oat flour: hydrates oat oil: Prevents moisture loss. Clinically proven suitable for very dry, sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested. Unscented. Vegan formula** *After 4 weeks continuous use **does not contain animal derived ingredients Aveeno® skin relief body oil spray This formula with a silky finish helps relieve and repair very dry skin from the first application by providing a long-lasting moisturisation. Formula with oat oil & jojoba oil, which are ingredients rich in lipids and fatty acids, helps restore the skin barrier. Improves skin elasticity and uneven skin texture. Suitable for very dry, sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested. Tested on all skin tones. Aveeno® skin relief moisturising hand cream Clinically proven to intensely hydrate for 72h* and hands feel nourished even after washing. Helps relieve very dry and tight skin, leaves skin feeling soothed and moisturised. Formula with soothing triple oat complex and shea butter strengthens the skin's natural barrier to help protect the skin against external aggressors and supports the skin's natural ceramide production: oat extract: Soothes oat flour: hydrates oat oil: Prevents moisture loss. Suitable for very dry, sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested. Non greasy. Fast absorbing. Vegan formula** *after 4 weeks continuous use **does not contain animal derived ingredients

For generations oat has been used as an ingredient in skincare, known for its ability to soothe and nourish the skin. For more than 75 years, Aveeno® has been merging science with nature's soothing properties to help provide care for all skin, even the most sensitive.

For very dry skin Moisturising lotion & hand cream with soothing triple oat complex Oat oil Oat extract Oat flour

Ingredients

Aveeno® Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion: [PR-0003488], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Aveeno® Skin Relief Body Oil Spray: [PR-0001757], Glycine Soja Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Parfum, Aveeno® Skin Relief Moisturising Hand Cream: [PR-0003488], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Steareth-20, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate