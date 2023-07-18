THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN PAELLA 400G

Paella rice with vegetables, topped with chicken breast in a spiced tomato sauce Macro Counted Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).

Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!

Food to Fuel High in Protein - 25g Protein 381 Kcal Per Pack 2 Of your 5 a day Chilli rating - Mild - 1 61g Carbs Per Pack Low in Fat - 2.8g Fat

Pack size: 400G

High in Protein Low in Fat

Ingredients

Cooked Paella Rice (50%) [Water, Red Peppers, Risotto Rice, Peas, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Thyme, Salt], Cooked Marinated Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast (93%), Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Basil], Tomatoes, Tomato Passata, Water, White Wine, Onions, Wheat Protein, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spices, Concentrated Lime Juice, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chillies

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮