We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN PAELLA 400G
image 1 of THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN PAELLA 400Gimage 2 of THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN PAELLA 400G

THE GYM KITCHEN CHICKEN PAELLA 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£9.38/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per (microwaved) pack
Energy
1614kJ
381kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per Pack

Paella rice with vegetables, topped with chicken breast in a spiced tomato sauceMacro CountedMacro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think food should be boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-counted and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great, hope you enjoy!
Food to FuelHigh in Protein - 25g Protein381 Kcal Per Pack2 Of your 5 a dayChilli rating - Mild - 161g Carbs Per PackLow in Fat - 2.8g Fat
Pack size: 400G
High in ProteinLow in Fat

Ingredients

Cooked Paella Rice (50%) [Water, Red Peppers, Risotto Rice, Peas, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Thyme, Salt], Cooked Marinated Chicken (16%) [Chicken Breast (93%), Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Basil], Tomatoes, Tomato Passata, Water, White Wine, Onions, Wheat Protein, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spices, Concentrated Lime Juice, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chillies

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Better & Low Calorie Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here