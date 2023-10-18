Dr Oetker Christmas Glittery Decorng Icing 4 X 76G

Best before end see base.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.

- After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely.

- Remove cap and squeeze a small amount onto a plate to release any gel that may have separated.

Get Baking! - Knead tube gently before use. - Remove cap and squeeze a small amount onto a plate to release any gel that may have separated. - Squeeze tube, applying even pressure. - After use, wipe the end of the tube and replace cap securely. Decorated items may be refrigerated. Do not refrigerate tubes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023